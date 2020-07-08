Related Posts

The Saturday Morning Cartoons-themed chocolate bars will be distributed via online contests held July 13-17, 2020.

(San Diego, CA–July 8, 2020) Continuing its tradition of producing chocolate bars to celebrate the annual Comic-Con International: San Diego (Comic-Con) event, the San Diego Convention Center introduces a limited-edition 2020 chocolate bar to be shared with regional fans via social media contests. With a Saturday Morning Cartoons theme, the colorful treat features white chocolate, fruit-flavored cereal and freeze-dried raspberries. The bars are created in partnership with the Center’s food and beverage partner, Centerplate.

"As their annual hosts, we are glad to join the Comic-Con team in continuing some traditions of this pop culture celebration, like our 'Convention Con-fections,'" said Clifford "Rip" Rippetoe, President and CEO of the San Diego Convention Center. "Through the series of online contests, we hope to bring together our local community to share their special memories and experiences of Comic-Con in San Diego."

The Saturday Morning Cartoons bars will be distributed to fans through a series of online contests held July 13-17, 2020, via the Center’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts; no chocolate bars will be available for sale. Contest details will be shared through the Center’s social media and website next week. The chocolate bar prizes must be picked up at the Center on July 20 or 21, 2020.

Saturday Morning Cartoons Chocolate Bars

Colors pop against the white chocolate while the combination of ingredients provides bursts of unique flavors

For the first time in its 50-year history, Comic-Con is not taking place in-person this summer. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a virtual event, Comic-Con @ Home, will be held on the same dates as the canceled gathering, July 22-26, 2020. The 2020 chocolate bar theme connects to the watch-from-home experience. Centerplate's Senior Executive Sous Chef Sufi Karaien developed the concept.

"I am a huge fan of white chocolate and, since it lends itself so well to vibrant coloring, I decided to use it as a catalyst for the bar. For the flavorings, Fruity Pebbles cereal was an immediate choice due to its color and its crunchy texture. Lastly, we added freeze-dried raspberries to give it the acidity that balances a sweet dish," Karaien said. "All these elements combine to create a lively splash of colors on the candy bar and a nostalgic experience of the fun times that people have at Comic-Con each year."

Last year, the Centerplate team created more than 4,000 chocolate bars over four days, selling out every day of Comic-Con. The demand has increased over time, leading some attendees to buy dozens of bars to use as gifts and souvenirs.

"Each year our chefs have fun developing new chocolate bar flavors for Comic-Con. They've used everything from Pop Rocks to chipotle dust to maple syrup marshmallows to make a fun sweet treat for guests," said Bobby Ramirez, Centerplate's General Manager. "We couldn't let a July in San Diego go by without continuing this popular tradition in some form. People get excited for them each and every year, and we do too."

Comic-Con spokesperson David Glanzer commented on the connection of the event to the San Diego Convention Center, where it has taken place since 1991.

"Every year we look forward to working with our friends with the Convention Center," Glanzer said. "It is no small feat that the staff and housekeeping manage to keep up with Comic-Con's 135,000 attendees. Even though circumstances are preventing us from gathering this year, we're grateful that this contest allows for us to connect, even if not in person."

To learn more about Comic-Con @ Home, see Comic-Con.org and follow along via social media at #ComicConAtHome. The 2021 Comic-Con International event is scheduled to take place at the San Diego Convention Center from July 22-25, 2021.

